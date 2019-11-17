Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday stressed that a decision to revise fuel prices in the Islamic Republic was fully considered, warning that sabotage acts have been planned by the country’s enemies.

“The three branches of the government (legislative, judiciary, administrative) took a fully-considered decision based on expert opinion and must be implemented,” Imam Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

“Some people are no doubt worried and displeased by this decision … but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran’s enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so,” the Leader said, according to state TV.

Meanwhile, the Leader called on the government to take every step possible to alleviate people’s economic concerns

“Authorities should use all their capacities to minimize people’s concerns over this [gasoline rationing] plan.”

His eminence also underlined the necessity of meeting people’s demands in this regard, saying that officials should be careful that the plan would not led to the jump in the prices of the other goods and commodities.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

Source: Agencies