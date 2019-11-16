The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri called for a speedy government creation in order to cope with the negative consequences of the current crisis, adding that the matter is turning to be more complicated.

Speaker Berri expressed dissatisfaction with some banking authorities which are fabricating the circumstances of the ongoing strike, noting that their suspicious move is stifling the national economy.

The House Speaker added that he asked the French envoy who recently visited Lebanon about the Cedar Conference, saying that the latter confirmed that the conference has not been affected by current events in Lebanon.

