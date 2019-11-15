Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush considered that most of the demands raised by the protesters in Lebanon reflect their socioeconomic agonies, adding that the party distinguishes between those demands and the political schemes devised by US and its allies to utilize the protests.

Sheikh Daamoush pointed out that the US aims at pushing the new government in Lebanon to demarcate borders with ‘Israel’ and confront the Hezbollah Resistance, noting the anti-corruption program is out of its concerns.

In this context, Sheikh Daamoush also stressed that Hezbollah will support the popular demands and confront the US schemes at the same time.

Source: Al-Manar English Website