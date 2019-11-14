For three days, the Israeli enemy pounded Gaza , inflicting heavy humanitarian and materialistic losses upon the blockaded Strip.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement says it is holding fire after ‘Israel’ accepted its key demands, including stopping targeted killings, as part of an Egypt-mediated truce aimed at ending the military confrontation between the two sides.

The following infographic shows the detailed figures of the humanitarian losses as posted by the Palestinian health ministry:

The escalation erupted early on Tuesday, when ‘Israel’ assassinated senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, along with his wife, in a targeted strike on their home in Gaza.

A similar strike also hit the home of another Islamic Jihad commander in Syria on Tuesday, but missed the target.

‘Israel’ continued its deadly air raids on the besieged coastal sliver, killing 30 other Palestinians and injuring 97 others over the past two days.

Ata’s assassination sparked Palestinian retaliatory attacks into the occupied territories.

A total of 300 rockets are estimated to have been launched from Gaza, reaching as far as Tel Aviv and shutting schools in the occupied territories’ central and southern areas.

Source: Al-Manar English Website