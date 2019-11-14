Iranian President Hasan Rouhani stressed on Thursday that the Muslim World have seen from the US and the world arrogance nothing but tensions, massacres, bloodshed and conflicts.

In the inaugural speech to the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, President Rouhani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of the fight against the arrogant powers and the Zionist entity.

He voiced Tehran’s full support to the oppressed people of Palestine, stressing that the issue of Palestine and the holy Al-Quds is the main cause of the Muslim World.

“Although our enemies have not spared any effort to marginalize the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem Al-Quds, the public opinion, clerics and scholars of the Muslim World will never let this goal be materialized,” Rouhani said, addressing the conference attended by 350 world elites and figures from 93 countries.

He stressed that the region should be ruled by its countries, pointing that Palestine must be liberated without help by foreign powers.

“We have to save Palestine and Al-Quds through our unity.”

The Iranian president called on the regional countries for more cooperation among the neighboring countries and the Muslim nations, saying it is the only way to tackle the ongoing crises in the region.

“US said it went into Syria to fight terror but now they are there for oil,” Rouhani said, adding that elsewhere in Yemen, the people there “don’t want but their freedom and independence.”

Tackling the latest events in Iraq and Lebanon Rouhani said: “When Iraqis took to streets to call for their rights, who have diverted this popular movement?”

“The same thing happened in Lebanon, there are sides who want to change the protests into civil war.”

In this context he noted that “the most important plot against us Muslims in recent decades is to cast doubt on the powers that have long-standing animosity with the Muslim world”.

Rouhani, meanwhile, described as ‘strategic mistake’ moves by some regional states to extend hand in peace to the Zionist entity.

“For at least the last three decades, the US and the Zionist Regime have been the source of every war, massacre and dispute in the region.”

“They wanted the Zionist Regime to be accepted as a normal state by all Muslims in the region and even the Palestinians. Even the new American regime tried to trade the issue of Palestine with money and called it the Deal of the Century, and even tried to make the Holy Quds the capital of the occupiers, but to no avail,” he said.

On the other hand, Rouhani affirmed that the “Islamic Republic and Iranian nation are at the forefront of the fight against arrogance and Zionist entity.”

He pointed to Tehran’s steadfastness against US sanctions and pressures.

“We have resisted political and economic pressure by US. A year has passed since the US sanctions and our economy is developing.”

“US today is not stronger, but the Islamic world has gained more power. If we are faithful, certainly we’ll emerge victorious,” Rouhani stressed.

