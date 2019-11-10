The ISIL group’s Afghan branch has been defeated in one of the key eastern provinces where it first sought to establish a stronghold, a top Afghan security official said Sunday.

ISIL “were defeated in Nangarhar, their centers were destroyed”, acting interior minister Massoud Andarabi told reporters in Jalalabad, the Nangarhar provincial capital, amid ongoing operations against the jihadists.

“We will soon destroy their last centers. With the people’s help, we will completely eliminate them. Some of their smaller groups are surrendering, other small groups will be eliminated in other provinces.”

He went on to say that ISIL were being completely defeated in Afghanistan.

Source: AFP