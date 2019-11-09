Yemen’s revolutionary forces on Saturday shot down a spy drone over the border with Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni air defenses managed to down a hostile spy drone in Al-Sawh region near Najran.

The drone was downed on Saturday morning with an “appropriate weapon, while operating over the Yemeni territories,” Saree said on his Twitter account.

It is the fourth drone to be downed by Yemeni forces in the last ten days, media reported. On Tuesday (November 5) Yemeni forces shot down a spy drone also in Al-Sawh region.

Last Friday (November 1) Yemeni revolutionaries downed a spy drone over a frontline in Asir region. Earlier on October 30 the Yemeni forces downed another drone of ScanEagle type in Hodeidah’s Issa region.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website