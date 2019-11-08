Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that the House of Parliament proceeded to study the draft reform laws that have been referred to it.

In a meeting with Head of the European Union Commission to Lebanon at Baabda Presidential Palace, Ambassador Ralph Tarraf, President Aoun said the Parliament’s move comes “with regard to dealing with many issues such as combating corruption, lifting political immunity, and holding accountable those responsible for financial waste and tax evasion within the last 20 years.”

Meanwhile, President Aoun briefed Tarraf on Lebanon’s bewilderment with regard to the content of a joint statement issued on the 9th of October by the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Budget Committees on “the situation of Syrian refugees and the need to ensure their long-term integration and employment, in a coherent manner, within host communities.”

“This situation contradicts with the repeated Lebanese calls for the return of Syrian refugees to their country, especially now that the situation has been stabilized in more than 90 percent of the Syrian territories, and due to the fact that armed confrontations have nearly subsided,” Aoun said, as quoted by the National News Agency (NNA).

The President also told the EU diplomat that the process of returning Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria was continuing in batches, and that the number of returnees has reached 390,000 refugees, whom did not complain about any sort of pressure they had suffered after their return to their homeland.

