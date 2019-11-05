The Lebanese army and security forces manged on Tuesday to reopen all the highways, obliging the bandits to remove all the tents and equipment they got to block them.

In details, the Lebanese army reopened Beirut-South, Jal Al-Deeb and Sawfar highways.

The General Security also reopened main roads linking Beirut to its northern suburb.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

