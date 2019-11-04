Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent letters on regional peace to Saudi Arabia’s king Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, an Iranian official said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Spokesman for Iranian Administration Ali Rabiee said Rouhani has sent a letter to the Saudi king.

“Mr. Rouhani has sent letters to the Saudi king on peace in the region,” he said.

“The theme of the letters has been regional peace and stability,” Rabiee added.

“We believe that multiple bilateral ties could be shaped in the region, and the US pressures should not cause a distance between the neighbors,” the spokesman underlined.

The announcement came a few days after Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Rouhani has sent separate letters to the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Member States and Iraq.

“After the honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran put forward the ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavour’ in this year’s United Nations General Assembly, he sent its full text to the heads of the aforementioned countries, and in the letter, he called for collective cooperation among all of them in processing and implementing it (the initiative),” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

Source: Tasnim News Agency