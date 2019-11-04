Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US government has come to the conclusion that the policy of imposing sanctions on Iran will get nowhere.

Speaking at a Sunday session of the cabinet, Rouhani highlighted Iran’s success to deal with the US plots over the past decades.

“The Americans have now clearly realized that (imposing) sanctions in not the path to victory,” the president said, stressing that Washington’s policy of slapping harsh sanctions on Iran is doomed to failure.

Referring to the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, Rouhani said it has been designated the national day of fight against the global arrogance in order to enlighten Iranian generations on the long history of resistance and popular struggle against foreign plots, according to IFP news.

Different US administrations have tried various methods to harm Iran over the past decades and interfered in Iran’s internal affairs, the president said, adding that such acts of interference became a concern for Iranian students who followed the teachings of late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, and triggered a reaction from them.

Every year in early November, Iranian students mark the anniversary of the takeover of the American embassy with anti-US demonstrations.

Source: Tasnim