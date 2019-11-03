Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on all the Lebanese to join efforts to counter corruption in the country.

Addressing supporters who take part in a mass rally on the road to the Presidential Palace in Baabda, President Aoun said in a televised speech that the squares are many, stressing that “there should be no square against another, and no demonstration against another.”

“Corruption cannot easily disappear since it has been deeply-rooted for decades and will not fade except with huge efforts,” President Aoun said in his address.

“You are here to renew the vow, and I welcome you all…,” he said, as quoted by the National News Agency (NNA).

“We drew a three-point roadmap: corruption, the economy and the civil state, and the three are not easy to achieve,” the Lebanese president emphasized.

President Aoun considered that implementing this roadmap requires a square that includes both the supporters who gathered at the road to Baabda Palace today and the demonstrators in other squares together, in order to defend the people’s rights amidst the numerous obstacles at stake. He warned in this context that those who are obstructing the change path are many.

“For this reason, we need huge collaborated efforts and we want you to agree with the large team and join your struggle together,” Presdient Aoun told the crowds of citizens.

The President concluded his brief word by assuring all the people of his devotion, saying: “I tell you that I am with you, and through you I see the people of all Lebanon. I tell you that I love you all, and all of you means all of you!”

