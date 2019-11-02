Crowds of Gazans held the weekly Return Protest after Friday Prayers on the Strip’s border with the Zionist settlements, chanting slogans against Balfour Declaration on its anniversary.

The protesters reiterated that the declaration has granted Palestine to the Zionists, blaming the UK role in this regard.

The Israeli occupation troops attacked the Palestinian protesters, injuring dozens of them.

Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating as part of the Great March of Return for more than a year, since March 30 2018, calling for an end to the crippling 11-year Israeli blockade of the small coastal enclave, as well as the implementation of the right of return for Palestinian refugees, who form an overwhelming majority of Gaza’s population.

More than 300 Palestinians in Gaza have been martyred and some 26,000 injured since the demonstrations began, mostly by Israeli fire during protests but also by air and tank strikes.

Source: Al-Manar English Website