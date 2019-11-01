Sayyed Nasrallah: Whatever the new government was formed of, its major goals must be to regain the people’s trust. This is why this government must have all the trustworthy elements: Seriousness, constant work, setting priorities, clearance and transparency – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
