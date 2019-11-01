One of the most dangerous features of normalization with the Zionist enemy when one of the protesters in Al-Ring area in Beirut said that she had no reason to hate ‘Israel’, expressing rejection of burning the Israeli flag.

The protester said that she moved to live in the USA when she was young and that she did not witness any of conditions that move people in Lebanon to detest the Zionist entity.

“We are to focus on our government. I do not like to hate anything.”

Witnesses also said that the protester held the Israeli flag and rejected to be burnt.

Source: Al-Manar English Website