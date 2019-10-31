Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Turkey on the anniversary of its Republic Day and stressed that cooperation and unity between Tehran and Ankara would guarantee regional peace and security.

In a message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan released on Thursday, Rouhani congratulated the Turkish leader and people on the 96th anniversary of the neighboring country’s Republic Day.

He also hailed the growing “historic, friendly and brotherly ties” between Iran and Turkey, saying the two neighbors have been enhancing their relations by setting up the Supreme Council of Cooperation, holding regular meetings of the council, and holding various expert commission meetings, such as the Joint Economic Commission, the Joint Transportation Commission, and the Strategic Agricultural Committee.

“The regional developments over the past decade and the prominent role that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey have played in helping address the issues also reveal that the two great neighboring states’ companionship could guarantee peace, security and stability in regional countries,” President Rouhani added.

The 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey was celebrated across the country on October 29.

Marking the day, President Erdogan visited the mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara.

On October 29, 1923, Ataturk officially declared the name of the nation and proclaimed Turkey’s status as a republic.

Source: Mehr News Agency