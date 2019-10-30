The Presidency of the Republic issued this Wednesday a statement in which it announced that the government resignation is accepted and that the resigned government is tasked with acting in caretaker capacity.

“In accordance with the provisions of clause (1) of Article (69) of the Constitution relating to cases in which the government is considered resigned, especially the provisions of paragraph (a) of the said clause, and after the resignation of its president, Mr. Saadeddine Hariri, His Excellency the President expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister and the Minister and asked the government to continue to perform caretaker duties until a new government is formed.”

It is worth noting that Hariri had submitted Tuesday the government’s resignation to President Aoun during a short visit to Baabda Palace.

Source: NNA