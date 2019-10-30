Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at the United States for pursuing a policy aimed at isolating the Islamic Republic in the region, saying such attempts are futile.

Zarif, who is in Qatar to attend the annual Munich Security Conference [MSC], made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the Doha-based television network Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

He said Washington’s policy of excluding Iran “from any regional arrangement – whether in Syria, Afghanistan or Yemen – will just not work,” once again emphasizing that US sanctions against Iran have “failed.”

He also described as “unacceptable” Saudi Arabia’s similar attempts to isolate Iran, Turkey and Qatar from regional security equations, saying, “We all have to come together” in the face of such isolationist agendas.

Zarif reiterated the significance of Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor [HOPE] in efforts to resolve regional crises.

In an address to the 74th session of the General Assembly on September 25, Rouhani said as a steward of maritime security in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran invites all countries that are affected by developments in the strategic region to join HOPE.

He said at the UN that the “Coalition of HOPE” aims to promote peace, stability, progress and prosperity of littoral states and help achieve mutual understanding and establish peaceful and friendly relations among them.

Source: Press TV