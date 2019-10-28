The Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told Monday CNN that Lebanon is days away from collapse if the protests continue.

Salameh explained that the ongoing protests along with the absence of any political solution as well as the lack of economic confidence contribute to the hard situation.

Later on, Salameh clarified his statements in an interview with Reuters, stressing that a CNN headline did not reflect what he said in an interview with the broadcaster.

“I am not saying that we are going to have a collapse in a matter of days. I am saying we need to have a solution in a matter of days to regain confidence and avoid collapse in the future,” Salameh said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website