The Lebanese army units managed on Monday to open a number of roads blocked by bandits in several towns and cities.

Al-Manar correspondents reported that quarrels took place between a number of drivers and the bandits who insisted on cutting off the roads despite the public need to cross them.

It is worth noting that the demonstrations in Lebanon which started on October 17 aimed at protesting against the deterioration of the socioeconomic situation in Lebanon; however, later on they started to be exploited by certain forces for political ends.

Source: Al-Manar English Website