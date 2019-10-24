The Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he called President Michel Aoun and hailed his call to reconsider the governmental status quo.

For his part, Progressive Socialist Party head, Walid Jumblatt, said in a tweet on Thursday: “After hearing the speech of President Aoun, and since we are in the same sinking boat, we share the fear of economic collapse.”

“We find that the best solution lies in speeding up the government reshuffle and later calling for parliamentary elections according to a modern, non-sectarian law,” Jumblatt concluded.

President Aoun had expressed, in a televised address, his readiness to tackling the government’s situation according to the constitutional mechanisms.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA