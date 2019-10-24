The Zionist media revealed that the investigations, held by the Israeli army into the circumstances of the rocketry attack launched by Hezbollah onto a military vehicle in Avivim settlement, confirmed that senior officers would be accused of dereliction.

The reports added that the vehicle struck by Hezbollah moved on the targeted road in defiance of the military instructions which prevented the enemy soldiers from appearing clearly in the border areas in order to avoid any attack.

The investigations concluded that the artillery brigade 402 was responsible for allowing the vehicles move in the border area, adding that the command of the northern would take punitive measures in this regard.

On September 1, 2019, Hezbollah military units struck a Zionist vehicle in Avivim settlement despite all the measures taken by the Israeli army to escape the blow.

One week earlier, the Zionist air force had struck one of Hezbollah posts in Syria, killing two of its fighters, and attacked Beirut’s southern suburb with two drones.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed response to the Zionist attacks, so the Israeli army kept for one week away from the border line with Lebanon for fear of the Resistance strike.

Source: Al-Manar English Website