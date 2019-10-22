US Troops have been working on transporting hundreds of ISIL Takfiri terrorists whom they detain from al-Jazeera region to Iraq after gathering them at the US bases in Syria, a report said on Monday.

SANA news agency quoted media and local sources as saying that “US occupation forces have transported dozens of Daesh detainees from al-Houl Camp, east of Hasaka city in parallel with intensive overflights of the occupation’s helicopters over the camp.”

This came less than 24 hours after transporting 230 foreign terrorists from the terrorist organization from al-Malkiya prison to al-Shadadi prison in Hasaka southern countryside, according to SANA.

The agency said that the move aims at investing the terrorists in attacking states achieve its interests, as well as to “blur any evidence on its involvement in a secret alliance with that terrorist organization on the other hand.”

Since the beginning of the Turkish offensive on the Syrian territory, the US occupation forces have transported about hundreds of Daesh terrorists and their families from the Syrian territories to Iraq in six batches as it made its base in al-Shadadi, south of Hasaka a center for gathering terrorists and their wives, SANA said.

It added that over the past few day the US forces have transported hundreds of terrorists and their wives from al-Houl Camp and other prisons to al-Shadadi base to be transported later aboard helicopters to Iraq.

Source: Agencies