Lebanese Army on Saturday described as rightful demands by protesters who have been rallying across the country for the third day, urging them to stay peaceful and comply with security forces.

In a statement, Lebanese Army Command said it “urges all citizens who are demanding rights related to livelihood and dignity to express these calls peacefully and avoid assaulting public and private properties.”

“As the Army Command stresses its full solidarity with the rightful demands, it calls on protesters to comply with security forces in a bid to facilitate the citizens’ movements and affairs.”

Lebanon has been braced for demonstrations since Thursday night, in protest against deteriorating economic and living conditions, as well as imposing new taxes.

On Friday night clashes took place between protesters and security forces, with injuries and arrests were reported in Beirut Downtown.

