Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Friday contacted President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, by phone; the pair agreed to cancel the cabinet session which had been scheduled for today, NNA reported.

Both presidents discussed the current situation and the measures to be taken to preserve public and private property, as well as the means to keep demonstrations in their peaceful framework.

Meanwhile, President Aoun is holding continuous meetings with concerned officials to follow up on the situation in Lebanon.

Source: NNA