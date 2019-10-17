The Zionist media reflected the enemy’s augmenting fear of the ongoing changes in the Middle East in favor of Iran and its allies, considering that Tehran has become daring in dealing any blow to Tel Aviv.

The Israeli analysts considered that the US reluctance allowed Iran to strike Saudi oil facilities, blaming Trump for the strategy of withdrawal from the region.

In this regard, the Zionist analysts feared a secret negotiations between Washington and Tehran which may concluded a new nuclear deal at the expense of the Israeli analysts.

Source: Al-Manar English Website