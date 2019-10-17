The “Loyalty to the Resistance” parliamentary bloc on Thursday deprecated the campaigns levelled against Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil, after announcing his determination to rearrange ties with Syria.

“The resumption of relations between Lebanon and Syria is definitely in the interest of the two people and countries,” the bloc said in a statement following its weekly meeting.

On a different note, the bloc deplored the state’s incapacity to fight the multiple wildfires that had swept Lebanon, highlighting the necessity to investigate the reasons of such neglect.

Moreover, the bloc urged the government to finalize the 2020 state budget draft and to refer it to the Parliament for discussion and endorsement.

Source: NNA