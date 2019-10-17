The Syrian President Bashar Assad stressed that all the false slogans can never justify the blatant aggression launched by the Turkish forces on Syria, vowing response by all available and legitimate means.

President Assad welcomed Iraq’s national security advisor Faleh Al-Fayyad, discussing with him the mutual cooperation between the two countries, mainly in the economic and counter-terror fields.

For his part, Al-Fayyad conveyed a letter from PM Adel Abdul Mahdi to President Assad, highlighting the importance of coordination between the two sides in the various domains.

Source: Al-Manar English Website