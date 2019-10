US lawmakers have introduced a bill imposing sanctions on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and foreign entities engaged in defense cooperation with Turkey.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday stipulating wide-ranging sanctions against Turkey in response to its military operation in northeastern Syria.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, said that the US urges Turkey to halt its offensive in Syria and declare a ceasefire immediately.

Source: Sputnik