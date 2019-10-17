Units of Syrian Arab Army on Wednesday expanded their deployment in villages and towns of Tal Tamer in Hasaka north-western countryside as part of their duties in defending the Homeland against the Turkish aggression and its mercenary terrorists.

SANA reported that the army units entered several new villages in Tal Tamer town, and expanded deployment at a distance of 15 km in the villages of al-Arbaeen, Lylan, al-Ameriyah, al-Tawilah reaching to al-Ahras and al-Manajir northwest of the town.

The news agency added that the army units are continuing their deployment in the remaining villages and towns in Tal Tamer, about 40km northwest of Hasaka city.

Source: SANA