Qatar’s defense minister ruled out Wednesday the possibility of a war between the United States and Iran.

“I don’t see a war in the future between the United States and Iran,” said Khalid bin Mohammed al-Attiyah during the Global Security Forum in Doha.

“A war will be in no one’s interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, he defended Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, saying the operation does not amount to “a crime”.

“Turkey’s attempt to protect itself from terrorists was not a crime,” the Qatari official said.

He accused several parties of seeking to ‘harm’ Turkey, but without naming them.

“Turkey is hosting 4 million refugees and if Turkey had wanted to act badly, it would have flooded Europe with refugees,” al-Attiyah added.

“Turkey always underlines the integrity of Syrian territory, and what Turkey is doing to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity was not done by the Arab League,” he said.

Source: Agencies