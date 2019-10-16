Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on all Persian Gulf countries to contribute to the implementation of the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE), an initiative for regional peace put forward by Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

Referring to a recent visit to Tehran by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Zarif said in a message on his twitter account, “Grateful to PM @ImranKhanPTI for his efforts toward peace in the #PersianGulf.”

“Reiterating #HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour) I again invite colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states to join Iran in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability & prosperity.”

Rouhani presented the Hormuz peace initiative while delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly 2019 and invited all regional countries to participate in it.

“The initiative is based on the fact that all regional countries are duty-bound to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Together with the international community, they have common interests in maintaining freedom of navigation and energy transfer,” Zarif said about the initiative at a UN Security Council meeting on September 25.

These regional efforts are necessary to prevent war, conflict, violence, extremism, terrorism and sectarian tensions, Zarif said, adding that Tehran’s proposal was aimed at enhancing solidarity, mutual understanding as well as peaceful and friendly relations between countries in the region in order to guarantee the territorial integrity and political independence of regional states.

Source: Mehr News Agency