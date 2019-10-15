Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received the head of the Lebanese Al-Marada movement former MP Sleiman Frangieh, discussing with him the latest regional developments.

The meeting, which was also attended by the Public Works and Transportation Minister Youssef Finianos and Hezbollah SG’s political aide Hajj Hussein Al-Khalil, tackled the various developments in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq.

Hezbollah Media Relations mentioned in a statement that the meeting highlighted the importance of restoring the normal ties between Lebanon and Syria, which would enable the former from the opening of the latter’s Albukamal border crossing with Iraq in the commercial domain and help ending the Syrian refugees crisis which overburdens the Lebanese economic situation.

The statement added that the meeting mulled the suitable solutions for the economic crisis in Lebanon, stressing that the poor must be protected from any tax policy.

The statement also highlighted the importance of the cooperation among the various authorities and political forces sustains the currency stability which is a prerequisite for the security and political stability.

