All US troops in northern Syria have been ordered to leave the country in the face of Turkey’s attacks on Kurds in the region, a US official said Monday.

Some 1,000 troops will vacate the country, leaving behind only a small contingent of 150 in the southern Syria base at Al Tanf, the official said, one day after President Donald Trump ordered the evacuation.

“We are executing the order,” the official told AFP.

Source: AFP