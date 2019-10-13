The Leader of Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Americans helped increase the esteem and glory of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps with their hostile behavior and “aggressive faces”.

“The Americans, with their aggressive and angry faces and hostile behavior toward the IRGC, have in fact helped increase the IRGC’s esteem,” Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in his speech during a graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hossein University on Sunday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization on April 8 as part of the White House’s increasingly aggressive strategy towards Iran.

Elsewhere, the Leader stressed that IRGC must use state-of-the-art military equipment, which is “designed and developed by yourselves.”

Ayatollah Khamenei then discussed Arbaeen pilgrimage, saying “The importance of Arbaeen has remained the same since its beginning. The first Arbaeen was the powerful medium of Ashura. Those forty days were the days when the logic of Truth reigned among the dark world of Bani-Umayyahs and Bani-Sofyanis. Ahlulbait shaped an upheaval in a forty-day movement. Today, too, Arbaeen walk is an eloquent voice and an unprecedented medium in the complex and propagandized world. It is unprecedented in the world to see a huge crowd move toward that source [Imam Hussain’s Shrine]. You rightly said that Hussein (PBUH) brings us together. This movement should increasingly expand and deepen.”

Source: Mehr News Agency