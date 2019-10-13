France has suspended all planned exports of “war materials” to Turkey that could be used in their offensive into Syria, said a statement from the foreign and defense ministries Saturday.

A meeting in Luxembourg Monday of the European Union’s foreign affairs committee will decide on a coordinated European approach to the issue, the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Turkish military invasion in Syria and urged Ankara to immediately cease its aggression.

“France has decided to suspend any plans to export to Turkey war materials likely to be used as part of the offensive in Turkey […] This decision is of immediate effect. The EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will meet on 14 October in Luxembourg, will be an opportunity to coordinate a European approach in this direction”, the two ministries said in the joint statement.

Source: Agencies