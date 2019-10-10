Turkish regime on Thursday went ahead in its aggression against Syria, targeting villages of Nadas, Allouk and Hamid, east of Ras al-Ayn, Hasaka countryside.

SANA news agency reported that five civilians were martyred and nine were injured in Ras al-Ayn.

Turkey launched an artillery offensive on Saida main oil station which is affiliated to Hasaka Rmailan oilfields on the Turkish borders as the station was burnt completely, according to SANA.

The Turkish aggression also targeted the village of Tal Arqam and Mazraet al-Shatea’a in the northeastern part of al-Malkiya city with warplanes and artillery, in addition to launching a rocket attack on Ayn Issa town in Raqqa northern countryside, the agency added.

The Turkish army, meanwhile, started to remove the wall near Tal Halaf village, north of Ras al-Ayn, indicating that Turkish warplanes targeted the village of Tal Arqam in Ras al-Ayn.

SANA also reported that there was information on a Turkish land incursion into villages of al-Yabisah, al-Munbateh, al-Haweiyeh and Beir Ashiq in Tal Abyad, Raqqa northern countryside.

Source: Agencies