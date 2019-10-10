Iran called Thursday for an immediate halt to Turkey’s offensive on Kurdish-ruled northeastern Syria, voicing concern for the dangers to civilians in the conflict zone.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran understands Turkey’s security concerns, and, as already stated, believes that the military action would not only not allay that country’s (Turkey’s) security concerns, but also cause extensive financial and humanitarian damages, and accordingly, voices its opposition to such a measure,” a statement read.

“As already announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the current situation in the region to be a result of extra-regional interference, particularly from the United States,” the ministry added.

Highlighting Iran’s policy of “settlement of problems within the framework of regional capacities,” the foreign ministry voiced Tehran’s readiness to play a role in mediation between Turkey and Syria, noting that it is already in contact with both countries.

Iran “maintains and believes that resolution of the tension would be possible only through peaceful measures and by respecting Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Adana agreement,” the statement concluded.

