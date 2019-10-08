The head of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) Committee Sheikh Faleh Al-Fayyad stressed readiness to intervene in case of any attempt to cause a political inversion or insurgency in case the government asked for that, adding that there are conspirators against the country’s unity and stability.

Sheikh Al-Fayyad hailed the statement made by the religious reference in this regard, stressing that the Iraqi police forces and PMF are going to secure the highway leading to Karbala Holy City which prepares to welcome next week the visitors of Imam Hussein (P) on the anniversary of the Arbaeen ( forty days after His martyrdom).

According to Al-Manar reporter, the protests started to swindle as the political motives behind some forces started to be exposed along with their foreign supporters.

The Iraqi authorities also referred the security officers responsible the use of violence against the protestors to be interrogated, replacing the ary troops deployed in Al-Sadr city with policemen.

Source: Al-Manar English Website