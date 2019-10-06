As he stressed that the way to peace in Yemen starts by halting the aggression against the Arab impoverished country, Yemeni Chief of Staff Major General Mohamamd Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari stressed that Sanaa is ready for long-term war if the Saudi-led coalition goes ahead with the aggression.

In an interview published on Sunday, Al-Ghamari warned the Saudi-led coalition of more powerful strikes if it wants to go ahead with the campaign against Yemen.

“Yemen is ready for long-term war if the enemy wants,” the commander said, stressing the Yemeni forces’ full readiness to defend the Arab impoverished country.

“Way to peace starts by halting aggression and lifting blockade,” Al-Ghamari said, noting that the seriousness of the Saudi-led coalition states can be proven by actions not sayings.

“Aggression states have to be ready for more powerful strikes if the offensive continues.”

“Our stance won’t change, it’s our legitimate right to defend our country against any foreign aggression,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he said that deploying more of US and UK arms by Saudi-led coalition states won’t help them, and it that it will rather exhaust the Saudi money and capabilities.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Agencies