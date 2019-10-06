Yemenis took to streets in the port city of Hodeidah on Sunday to protest against the continuous blockade by Saudi-led coalition against the Arab impoverished country.

Demonstrators rallied near the UN headquarters in Hodeida to protest against Saudi-led coalition’s seizing of ships carrying oil, food and medical supplies heading to Yemen, Al-Massirah TV channel reported.

The protesters held Yemeni flags and chanted anti-Saudi slogans, as they slammed the UN for its silence over the Saudi crimes against Yemeni people, according to AL-Massirah.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Jarallah, director of the Public Health and Population Office, addressed crowds in the rally as he warned that the humanitarian situation, especially in the health sector, was very dangerous.

Several health installations are about to close because of medical supplies shortage due to the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, Al-Jarallah said, lashing out at the aggression over targeting medical facilities by air strikes.

The final statement of the rally blamed the Saudi-led coalition for the “humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen,” stressing that seizing ships holding oil, food and medical supplies “amounts to genocide of the Yemeni people.”

Source: Al-Massirah