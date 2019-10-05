The Zionist media reflected the augmenting fear in the Zionist entity of the giant Iranian role in the region, stressing that Tehran will deal a major blow to Tel Aviv in case of any military confrontation between the two sides.

The Israeli analysts blamed that the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for involving the entity in a confrontation with Iran, stressing that Tel Aviv was left to encounter Riyadh alone.

The Zionist circles noted that the US President Donald Trump eliminated the military option against Tehran, considering that this would push Washington’s allies to pursue bilateral reconciliations with the Iran.

In this concern, the Israeli circles highlighted that Saudi aims at ending tensions with Iran and withdrawing troops from Yemen, adding that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman wants the European diplomacy to find a solution that saves his face.

