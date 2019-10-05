Calm has prevailed in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after the curfew in the Iraqi capital took into effect early Saturday, according to Al-Manar reporter who added that even the deployment of the security sources in the city has been reduced.

According to media reports, the number of victims rose to 72 as security sources accused anonymous snipers of opening fire at the protestors.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi hailed the statement issued by the religious reference, pledging the implementation of certain programs in order to cope with the socioeconomic crisis.

