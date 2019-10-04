The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that one Palestinian was martyred and 11 of others were injured by the Zionist occupation forces’ assault on the participants in the Friday Return Protests on Gaza border.

Thousands of Gazans flocked onto the Strip’s border after the Friday Prayers to participate in the weekly event which reiterates the Palestinian national rights to return to the Israeli-occupied lands and and demands the lift of the Zionist blockade imposed on the Strip.

Source: Al-Manar English Website