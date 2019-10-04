Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami highlighted Iran’s full preparedness to counter any foreign threats and said the Islamic Republic has become so powerful that the enemies cannot speak of military options any longer.

Speaking to reporters in the central province of Markazi on Thursday evening, Major General Salami replied to a question as to why the enemy’s military option against Iran is “no more on the table”, saying, “Because we have become powerful; because we have been invincible and, at the same time, our enemies have been weakened and their options have become really weak.”

“It is evident that the enemy no longer has the capability; once it wanted to act and force us to react, but today, the enemy is not even capable of reacting to our capabilities and this reality is seen today on the battlefields,” the top commander added.

He further pointed to Iran’s progress in defense sector and said, “The (military) achievements are at a level that we do not announce them to the media but (generally speaking,) we are progressing on a daily basis in all areas, including missiles, drones, radars, air defense (gears), vessels, torpedoes, anti-armor missiles, and guided cannons…”

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Source: Tasnim News Agency