Saudi whistle-blower Mujtahid revealed on Twitter dangerous details about the murder of the King’s guard general Abdul Aziz Al-Faghm in mysterious circumstances.

Mujtahid noted that Al-Faghm’s successor is the cousin of the royal council consultant Saud Al-Qahtani who is accused of being involved in the assassination of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mujathid added that the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman and royal consultant appointed a number of officers, who lie in their close circles, in the context of a number of measures taken to tighten the noose with an iron fist on the King.

General Saad Al-Qahtani was appointed as the commander of the King’s guard brigade on the same day of the murder of Al-Faghm, according to Mujtahid who added that this likely indicates bin Salman and Al-Qahtani in his murder.

Source: Al-Manar English Website