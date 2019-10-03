IRGC aerospace force’s commander general Ali Hajizadeh posted on his Twitter account a new footage of the missile strike on the ISIL terrorists’ sites in Syria’s Deir Ezzor in response to their criminal attack in Iran’s Ahwaz.

On October 1, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) rained surface-to surface ballistic missiles on the strongholds of Takfiri terror group, which along with the al-Ahwazia separatist militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the September 22 attack which claimed 25 martyrs and injured 70.

Source: Al-Manar English Website