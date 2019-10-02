President Hasan Rouhani referred to the unanimity of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal against the US’ decision on leaving the historic pact, saying that they should know that world security will not be materialized by isolating Iran.

“The whole world has discovered that the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA was wrong. They confess they need to talk with Iran,” Rouhani addressed the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“If they want a secure region, they must accept Iran’s regional power,” the president said, adding that “I’d better say that reaching a secure world would not be materialized with isolation of Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to France’s proposal of a $15 billion credit line for Iran, saying the US was the main reason behind the failure of the proposal.

“I sincerely thank the French President [Emanuel Macron] for his efforts on the sidelines of the [74th] session of the UN General Assembly. We had good cooperation in this line but it was the White House that prevented the materialization of the plan.”

Source: Mehr News Agency