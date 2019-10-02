“Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces what is likely to be a crucial day in his battle to remain as the apartheid entity’s head of government, as a planned corruption hearing and an apparently unsolvable impasse in the talks to form a unity government are set to collide on Wednesday.

First he must survive a pre-indictment hearing convened by “Israel’s” Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who has already stated that said he intends to charge him with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Only Netanyahu’s attorneys and not the leader himself are expected to take part in the closed-door hearing, seen as a final chance for the politician to escape criminal charges.

The hearing is to last four days, dealing with three separate cases in which Netanyahu is accused of acting on behalf of wealthy supporters and businessmen in exchange for favorable news coverage or gifts.

Following the hearing, the attorney general’s deliberations regarding the course of action are expected to continue for weeks.

Netanyahu offered that the hearing be broadcast live as he has “nothing to hide,” a request dismissed by Mandelblit.

Source: Agenceis