The official website of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran released Tuesday a photo of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Last Wednesday, the same website released a photo of the two leaders in addition to the commander of al-Quds Brigade in the Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Qassem Suleimani.

Last this month on the tenth night of Murraham, Sayyed Nasrallah called Imam Khamenei the “Hussein of this era” and the “leader of Resistance camp” against the hegemonic powers of US, Zionist entity and their allies. In his resounding Ashura speech, Hezbollah S.G. pledged allegiance to Imam Khamenei, echoing sayings of Imam Hussein’s household and companions who refused to abandon him in the battle of Karbala.

Source: Imam Khamenei Official Website